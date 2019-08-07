|
Dorothy "Dottie" Mullaney (née Burke) left this Earth early Aug. 4 to be reunited with Jim, her recently departed husband and love of 52 years, in heaven with their Lord.
She was born Aug. 8, 1939, in Peckville, Pa., and was raised in Jessup and Olyphant, Pa., by parents John and Lucy (Carey) Burke, who preceded her in death along with her brothers, Gerald, Patrick and Jack.
She is survived by her best friend and sister, Mary (Burke) Price, of Flemington, N.J.; and her greatest treasure, her daughter, Kathryn (Dave Sorenson), of Milwaukee, Wis.
Dorothy married Jim Mullaney, and relocated to Homewood, Ill., where they raised their daughter and where Dottie was a pharmacist for 25 years with Osco Drug.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Highway in Homewood. Funeral service Friday with 10:15 a.m. prayers at the funeral home to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Homewood, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cancer Support Center in Homewood, 2028 Elm Road, Homewood, IL 60430 (www.cancersupportcenter.org) would be greatly appreciated. Funeral information, contact tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 7, 2019