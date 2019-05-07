Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Neskauskas. View Sign Service Information Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc 1660 N Main Ave Scranton , PA 18508 (570)-346-7336 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Dorothy Neskauskas, formerly of 1125 Meade Ave., Scranton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2018, at Vista Hermosa, Santa Fe, N.M. Her husband, Stanley, died in May 2002.



Born to Frank and Anna Shamonsky in Scranton on July 8, 1921, she was the youngest sibling of four brothers and one sister, now all deceased. She graduated from Scranton Technical High School and worked at G.C. Murphy Co. during World War II.



She was a lifelong member of Lithuanian National Catholic Church, Scranton, where she met and married Army Air Force Sergeant Stanley Neskauskas in 1947. Before retirement, she worked at Triple A Manufacturing and was a proud member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She resided in Scranton until 2008, when she moved to Santa Fe.



She is survived by a son, Robert (Mary), of Palm Beach, Fla.; and daughter, Nancy, of Santa Fe; several nieces, a nephew and many dear friends.



The memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. in Providence of God Lithuanian National Catholic Church, 1743 N. Sumner Ave., Scranton, with interment following at the parish cemetery, Clarks Green.



Friends and family are cordially invited to the Tauras Club, 106 W. Market St., Scranton, following the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc. 1660 N. Main Ave.

