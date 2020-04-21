|
Dorothy Ostonick Davis, 78, of Forest City, died Saturday at home after an illness. She was the wife of Robert Davis. The couple would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 23.
Born in Forest City, daughter of the late Joseph and Leona Pepson Ostonick, she was a member of Ascension Parish and St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, both of Forest City. She was a graduate of Forest City High School, class of 1959. Before retirement, she was employed in the billing department of the Ames Shower Curtain Factory, Vandling. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and collecting various items such as dolls, stamps and blown glass figurines.
Also surviving are two sisters, Leona Hartland, Scranton; and JoAnn Himka and husband, David, Nicholson; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with entombment in Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Memorial donations may be made to the , the NEET Center, 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020