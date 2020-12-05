Home

Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
Dorothy Symanski, 76, South Scranton, died Thursday at Creekside Nursing Home in Carbondale. She and her husband Ronald were married for 59 years.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was a graduate of Taylor High School. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.

Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother and wife, who devoted her life to being with her family. She made sure to check in with her daughter, across the miles, every single day by phone. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and planting in her yard. She had a great love for animals and spent time together with her dogs, Baily and Cesar.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald and a daughter, Danielle Symanski, West Palm Beach, Fla. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Rafalko.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Parish cemetery.

Arrangements, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.


