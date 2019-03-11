Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Terchek. View Sign

Dorothy Terchek, 93, of Forest City, died Friday at home.



Born in Forest City, daughter of the late Frank and Frances "Fannie" Moser Terchek, she was the youngest of their seven children. She was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City, and was a graduate of Forest City High School. Before retirement, she was employed at several local dress factories before retiring from the Ames Shower Curtain Factory, Vandling. She was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. Dorothy was proud of her Slovenian heritage and she was a member of the KSKJ Slovenian Society.



Surviving are several loving nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



She was also preceded in death by her six siblings, Emma, William, August, Joseph, Frank and Adolph.



The funeral will be Wednesday from the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Spring interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.



Friends may call Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Forest City Emergency Services, 380 Railroad St., Forest City, PA 18421. For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

