Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Parish Cemetery
Dickson City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Markiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Toton Markiewicz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Toton Markiewicz Obituary

Dorothy Toton Markiewicz, 92, formerly of Blakely, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on the afternoon of July 23, 2020.

Her husband was the late John Markiewicz.

Born Oct. 6, 1927 in Blakely, Pa, she was the daughter of the late John and Frances (Sowenski) Toton. Dorothy graduated from Blakely High School at age 16. She immediately began working as a seamstress to help support her family. After her marriage to John, she assumed the role of devoted housewife but held an array of various jobs, most recently Eureka Printing in Jessup, Pa.

Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, and was very involved in their activities – whether it be making pierogi or working the summer picnics! She was also very involved in The Polish National Union of America.

Dorothy always kept herself busy! She was an avid quilter and her creations were warmly welcomed at baby showers. She loved organizing bus trips to the local casinos, making puzzles and watching Jeopardy!, and she never met a stray cat that she did not love.

Dorothy had a special place in her heart for her children and grandchildren, and loved nothing more than to spend time with them. She is survived by her children, John Markiewicz and wife, Kay; and Susan Faragasso and husband, Anthony; brother, Thomas Toton and wife, Joyce; sister, Michaeline Pane; grandchildren, Eden Kottke and husband, Marcel; Jonah Markiewicz and wife, Mirna; James Markiewicz and wife, Hannah; Dr. Gabrielle Faragasso and Anthony Faragasso; great-grandchildren, Max Kottke, Lorelei Kottke and Andrew Markiewicz.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Toton; and sisters, Josephine Toton, Florence Mondro, Mildred Mayorowski and Janet Neyman.

Her family wishes to thank all of the wonderful staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care provided to Dorothy.

A private celebration will be held for family on Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Parish Cemetery, Dickson City, Pa.

Arrangements were attended by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Dickson City, Pa. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -