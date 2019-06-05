Home

Dorothy V. McManamon Toscano, 88, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday, June 4, at the Green Ridge Care Center, where she resided for the past two years. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph C. Toscano, who passed on May 26, 2014.

Born in Scranton, daughter of late John McManamon and Mary O'Malley McManamon, she was a graduate of Holy Rosary School in Scranton. Before retirement, she was employed at SS Kresge's and PNC Bank in Scranton. She was a member of Mary, Mother of God Parish.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Green Ridge Care Center for their love, excellent care and support for Dorothy and her family.

Surviving are son, Joseph Toscano, Lakewood, Colo.; daughter, Michele Vervan and husband, Bill, Eynon; grandchildren, Melissa Cotillo and her husband, James, Blakely; Ashley Vervan, San Diego, Calif.; William J. Vervan, Eynon; Ryan Toscano and Nicole Toscano, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Lillie Cotillo and Anthony Cotillo, Blakely; numerous nieces and nephews of the Toscano and McManamon families.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, John McManamon, Rose Kearney, Margaret Blewitt, Eleanor Eiden.

The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2019
