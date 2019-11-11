|
Doug Kanuik, 64, of Peckville, died Friday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a brief illness. HIs wife is the former Renee Nanni. The couple celebrated 40 years of marriage on Nov. 2.
Born in Scranton, son of Marion Turbolski Kanuik of Blakely and the late Edward Kanuik, he was a graduate of Valley View HIgh School and attended Millersville University. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was also a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant.
In his early years, he was a drummer for the Pennsylvania Merrymakers for more than 10 years. The band went on to record four albums. During his high school years at Valley View he was an outstanding football player and made the all scholastic team on numerous occasions. And continued to play while attending Millersville University.
He truly had a passion for the sport. Later on in his life, he went on to coach Little League baseball for many years. Some of his hobbies included making homemade sausage, lonza and his specialty porketta, which everyone said was the best they ever had. He especially looked forward to planting his garden each year, especially his garlic.
Doug loved his family and lifelong friends with all his heart. He will be dearly missed by everyone, but never forgotten and will remain in our hearts forever.
Also surviving are a son, Logan, Peckville; a sister, Cheryl Sestili and husband, Richard, Blakely; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Kanuik, who died June 19, 2013.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Church, Olyphant. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Parastas will be Tuesday at 7:15. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 968 Postal Road, 110, Allentown, PA 18109. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 11, 2019