Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Douglas Jay Noldy

Douglas Jay Noldy Obituary

Douglas Jay Noldy, 76, of Scott Twp., died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife is the former Evalyn Frost. They were married 56 years on July 12.

Born in Peckville, son of the late Oscar and Mulvena Davey Noldy, he was a graduate of Lakeland High School. Doug served in the United States Army in Stuttgart, Germany and then did a five-year apprentice through Penn State and became a sprinkler fitter. He worked 35 years with National Automatic Sprinkler Local 669 Unit and was a 50-year member of that local. He was a lifetime member of the Artisan Hose Company, member of American Legion Post 570 and Aurora Lodge 523. He was also a member of Montdale United Methodist Church.

After retirement, Doug drove school bus for Propst Transportation for 20 years. He loved his kids.

In his younger years, he loved to play softball and also coached little league. He loved NASCAR and driving shuttle bus for NASCAR races in the Poconos. Doug enjoyed having coffee at the B and B with his friends and family.

He is survived by his son, Douglas L. Noldy and wife, Kim, Archbald; daughter, Dawn Warner and companion, Bruce Pontius, Moosic; three granddaughters, Samantha Noldy, Allyson Warner and Amber Noldy; three brothers, Ronald and wife, Deanna; Timothy and wife, Lori; and Dale, a sister, Cheryl Lepre; his extended family, the Galvins; and his buddies, Rusty and Jackson.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Gary and Jeffrey; stepmother, Freema Taylor; a granddaughter, Ashley; and a grandson, Brandon.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, South Abington Twp.


