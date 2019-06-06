Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Douglas L. Butcher Obituary
Douglas L. Butcher, 73, Forest City, died Wednesday at Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. His wife of 38 years is Marsha Hammel.

Born in Fort Pierce, Fla., the son of the late Carlos Kline and Beatrice Frances Bradeen Butcher, he served with the United States Army 7th Special Forces Unit in Vietnam and then retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Scranton. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Doug enjoyed working with computers and spending time with his family.

He is survived by four children, Nicholas Butcher and wife, Trudy, Harford; Chantel Kraft and husband, Edward, Union Dale; Stephen Butcher, Simpson; and Crystal Butcher and Francis Meyer, Charleston, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Zack, Katie, Cory, Brianna, Katelyn, Jordan, Christopher and Kyle; and a great-grandson, Seth; a brother, Richard Butcher, Forest City; two sisters, Brenda Giambrone and Teresa Butcher, both of Kalamazoo, Mich.; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Butcher.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment will be at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 Williams Ave., Dunmore, PA 18510.

For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019
