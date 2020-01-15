|
Douglas P. Pascoe, 66, of Hop Bottom, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. His wife was the late Vivyenne Choplosky Pascoe.
Born in Paterson, N.J., Doug was the son of the late Gladys Brown Pascoe and Stanley Pascoe. Doug was a hard worker and was well known in the stone industry for more than 40 years. He spent many years coaching high school basketball and Little League baseball. One of his greatest accomplishments was coaching his children. He enjoyed traveling and in his younger years, he raced stock cars. Some of his most recent hobbies included fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren and attending sporting events.
Doug is survived by four children, Shannon Schmidt and husband, Adam, of Reading; Meghan Casselbury and husband, Jason, of Hop Bottom; Marty Evans and wife, Bridget, of Kingsley; and Heather Smith and husband, Trent, of Harford; a sister, Margaret Pascoe, Hawaii; a niece, Stephanie Baker; and nephew, Wayne Wellman; nine grandchildren, Kyle Smith, Craige Smith, Morgan Brown, Josie Evans, Rachael Evans, Rhys Evans, Wyatt Casselbury, Madisyn Casselbury and Kennedy Schmidt; and two great-grandchildren, Collin Brown and Lawson Smith.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Stanley Pascoe; and a grandson, Cpl. Chad Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by Pastor Lynn Wilcox, of Hop Bottom United Methodist Church.
Family and friends may call from 10 until service time.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020