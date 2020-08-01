|
Drew Roy, 28, of Anderson Island, Wash., died Friday in Greentown, Pa.
Born Jan. 17, 1992 in East Stroudsburg, Pa., son of Wendy Troch Hewitt and the late Gregory "Greg" Roy, he was of the Catholic faith and a 2010 graduate of Wallenpaupack High School. He was veteran having served with the National Guard Aviation Division. He was self-employed in construction and finance.
Drew was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying snowmobiling, kayaking, hunting and fishing. He had a love of fixing things, operating equipment, cats and most importantly giving advice and helping people.
He was a loving and caring son, brother, nephew and friend who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are a brother, Jesse Roy; a sister, Adeline Hewitt; grandmother, Sandra Roy; stepfather, Brian Hewitt; stepbrothers, Justin and Jeremy Hewitt; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, South Sterling. Masks and social distancing will be required.