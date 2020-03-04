|
|
Duane H. Frisbie, 78, of Carbondale, died Sunday at home. His wife is the former Mary Ann Mindas.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Donald and Elsie Sweet Frisbie, he was a machinist at Arlington Industries for many years. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his whole world. Duane was an avid N.Y. Giants and Philadelphia Phillies fan who enjoyed fishing, camping and watching NASCAR. His dog, Gizmo held a special place in his heart.
The family extends sincere gratitude to Dr. Matthew Haley, the Carbondale Nursing Home, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Annie Pepson for their compassionate care.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ann, survivors include three sons, Thomas Frisbie, Throop; Danny (Mayumi) Frisbie, North Carolina; Jason (Linda) Frisbie, Pottsville; two daughters, Ann Marie (Dan) Franko, Falls; Kristy Colonna, Carbondale; 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; seven brothers, Donald, Florida; Gary (Anna), Jermyn; William (Illa)dean), Florida; John (Mary), Archbald; James (Lisa) Union Dale; Paul (Jona), New York; Brian (Edie), Harford; three sisters, Janice (Joe) Staples-Cerminaro, Arizona; Kathy (Daniel) Haas, Jermyn; Faith (Doug) Merkel, Scott Twp.; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Randall Frisbie; and daughter-in-law, Michel Mooney-Frisbie.
Private services, at the convenience of the family, will be held from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020