Dwayne C. Enslin Sr., Moscow, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after an illness. His wife is the former Pamela Krombel.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Russell J. Sr. and Thelma J. Enslin, he was educated in Western Wayne High School and had been employed in the blacktopping industry in the area his entire life.
Also surviving are sons, Dwayne Jr. and his wife, Dawn; and Todd, all of Carbondale; stepdaughters, Kristy Batzel, Honesdale; and Heather Batzel, Florida; brothers, Russell Jr., Maplewood; Clifford and his wife, Mary, South Canaan; Gary and his wife, Kathy, Lake Ariel; and Eugene and his wife, Margaret, Jefferson Twp.; his grandchildren who he loved dearly, Trenton, Jayden and Harper; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Eric Enslin.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit for the excellent care they provided during Dwayne's time in their care.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
For directions or to send the family an online condolence, visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2019