Dwayne J. Giles, 53, of Thornhurst, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.
Born May 14, 1966, in Scranton, son of Eileen Bortree Giles Beavers of Madison Twp. and the late Jack Giles, he was a member of the Moscow United Methodist Church and the Mountain Lake Sportsmen Association.
Dwayne was an avid fisherman and hunter who truly loved the outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his loving family.
Also surviving are his children, Jack Giles, Brandon Giles and Brianna Giles, Thornhurst; sisters, Sheri Tovcimak and companion, David Giles, Duncannon; Terri O'Connell and companion, David Fritz, Thornhurst; and Jacqueline Dillersberger and husband, Andy, Homosassa, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his companion, Donna Tancredi; his stepfather, Ronald "Skip" Beavers; and stepbrothers and sisters.
He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Dwayne Giles.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. in Moscow Cemetery, with Pastor Eric Luczak as officiating clergy.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019