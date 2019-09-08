Home

Earl A. McGeever

Earl A. McGeever Obituary
Earl A. McGeever, 77, of Norcross, Georgia, formerly of Scranton, died Tuesday. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Evelyn Reichard McGeever.

The son of the late Francis T. and Cecilia Kellerman McGeever, he graduated from St. Mary's High School, South Scranton, in 1959 and the University of Scranton in 1963.

He was an avid hunter (muzzle-loader) and fisherman.

Also surviving are daughters, Susan McGeever Anderson and Liz McGeever; sisters, Maureen Davis and husband, Wayne, Somers Point, New Jersey, and Diana Neiper and husband, Thomas, Camp Hill; nieces and nephews.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019
