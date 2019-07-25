Home

Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Earl R. Hilling Obituary
Earl R. Hilling, 70, of Mayfield, died Monday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Oliver Hilling.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late George and Wilma Richmond Hilling, Earl was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and worked at RCA and Marywood University before retirement.

He is survived by two sons, David and wife, Rosalie, Archbald; and Brian, Mayfield; two grandchildren, Connor and Riley; and a brother, Elwin Hilling, Jermyn.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine; and a brother, Gale.

The funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Valley View Cemetery with military honors.

Family and friends may visit 1 to 3 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019
