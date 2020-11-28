Home

Earl "Scottie," "Earl Boy" Scott Jr., 80, of Madison Twp., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Regional Hospital in Scranton. He and his wife, Judy (Kinsey) Czachor, were married for 30 years.

Born in Daleville, he was the son of the late Earl Sr. and Verna "Mabel" (Bentler) Scott. Scottie graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1958 and before retiring, was a pipefitter for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 524 in Scranton.

As an extremely avid outdoorsman, Scottie was always searching for that "big buck" or casting a line patiently waiting for the next bite on his line. He was a founding member of the Stoney Lonesome Rod & Gun Club in Clifton Twp. and enjoyed the yearly fishing trip on the Saint Lawrence River with his family and friends. He was famous for saying his perfectly timed line, "could be trouble."

In addition to Judy, Scottie is survived by his daughter, Christine Scott of Archbald; his sisters, Marjorie Boruta of Gouldsboro, Lucille Wombacker of Scranton and Rachel Gress of Moscow; his brother, Thomas Scott of Gouldsboro; his seven grandchildren; and his furry canine friend, Brandy. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Ronald and Richard Scott; and his furry canine friend, Bella Mia.

The viewing, funeral service and interment at Fairview Memorial Park will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ARC of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 115 Meadow Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.


