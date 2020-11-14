Home

Earl W. Lewis Obituary

Earl W. Lewis, 79, of Connellsville, Pa., (formerly Scranton), passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Son of the late Earl Fellows and Phyllis Lena (Nash) Lewis, he was a descendant of Scranton's early Fellows and LaFrance families. A 1959 graduate of West Scranton High School, a 1963 graduate of Bloomsburg University and a beloved educator, he spent 29 years of his 33-year career teaching at North Pocono School District.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Susan Joy Lewis; stepchildren, Gabrielle and husband, Brent Burns, of Hazel Green, Ala.; Michael Sheridan and fiancée, Rose Marie Fitch, of Dunmore, Pa.; Julia Sheridan; and Andrea and husband, David Moran, of Bardstown, Ky.; four grandchildren; a brother, Ronald and wife, Janice, of Nazareth, Pa.; and dear friend, Linda Feller, of Moscow, Pa.

Brooks Funeral Home of Connellsville, Pa., was entrusted with arrangements.


