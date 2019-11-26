|
Edgena Diot Jones (Auntie), 101, died Friday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.
Born in New York City on Dec. 17, 1917, daughter of the late Roger Diot and the late Emily Jenkins O'Donnell, widow of Meredith Jones.
She attended public schools. In the 1940s she trained in the Women's Army Corps. She served in the United States Air Force during WWII and earned her honorable discharge as a sergeant.
She was awarded the American Service Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
In July 1967, Edgena enrolled in the first class of the Practical Nursing Program at Scranton State General Hospital. She then graduated and was employed as a LPN at State Hospital.
Edgena enjoyed art, gardening, nature and listening to Rush Limbaugh. She learned to dance at the age of 94 and enjoyed it immensely.
She attributes her long life to being a naturalist, walking daily, eating dark chocolate and enjoying a glass of red wine or brandy daily.
She was preceded in death by her angel babies who were born asleep; an infant daughter Mary; her sisters, Evelyn Malloy and Margaret Lee-O'Donnell; and brothers, Walter O'Donnell and Alfred O'Donnell.
She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Brenda Lee-Marmo; along with many nieces and nephews, and her great-nieces and great-nephews.
She will be remembered for her strong Republican views, her stubbornness, and her strong will and zest for life. Her favorite quote was "It is what it is!" She enjoyed the simple things in life and will be sadly missed.
The family would like to thank Dr. Phillip Boccagno for his years of care and compassion, the entire staff of Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, HHCP Home Health Care Professionals/Hospice and with special thanks to Carol and Blair Desmarteau and also Pastor Jack Munley.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, Pa.
The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the HHCP Home Health Care and Professionals/Hospice or the Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center Angel Fund.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019