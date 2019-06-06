Edith C. Korban, 99, of Tunkhannock, rose to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, early Sunday morning.



She was born Dec. 12, 1919, in Newark, N.J., daughter of the late John and Helen (Danson) Sobestyanski, and died at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.



She was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Scranton and was employed by ICS for many years.



On May 10, 1986, she married her beloved husband, Elwood Korban, and they enjoyed 28 years together on their farm in Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County. After her husband's passing in 2014, Edith came to live at the Methodist Manor in Tunkhannock.



In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy LaRosa and Ruth Knight; and niece, Arlene Hardy.



Surviving are her nephews, William LaRosa and wife, Suzanne, of Bayonne, N.J.; John Knight, of Pennington, N.J.; and great-niece, Jennifer Steiling and husband, Chris, of Vienna, Va.



Edith is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on her husband's side of the family.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to nieces Joan and Ann, and all the staff at the Methodist Manor, Tunkhannock Campus, especially Gina, Helen and Marilyn for the companionship and loving care they provided.



Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Peace Lutheran Church, 2506 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10 to 11. Interment and committal will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa.



Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Methodist Manor, 50 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Arrangements are entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow.

Published in Scranton Times on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary