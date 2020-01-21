Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Edith Dructor
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Milwaukee Cemetery
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Edith J. Dructor, Newton Twp., passed away at home on Thursday evening, Jan. 9. She was the widow of Michael R. Dructor, who passed in 1996.

Edith was born on Dec. 25, 1934, to Oscar and Bertha Richter Huggler of Ransom Twp. Prior to retirement, she worked as a cook/dietary aide for the Ransom Home, Marworth, and later, Willowbrook. She was also a member of the Countryside Community Church.

She enjoyed her many years of playing cards at "Club" with her longtime high school friends. Edith will always be remembered for her beautiful sense of humor, fantastic cooking skills and endless love for her family.

In addition to the loss of her husband in 1996, it was a year and a day later that Edie was forced to endure the sudden death of her eldest son, Michael G. Dructor, from which her broken heart never healed. We take comfort in knowing that they are now reunited. Edith was also preceded in death by a baby girl; her parents, and stepfather, Leo Sherman; her brother, Harold Huggler; sister-in-law, Genevieve Huggler; and her beloved cousin, Marjorie Kutyna.

Surviving are two sons, Craig and Steven Dructor, both of Newton Twp.; grandchildren, Katie and Michael Dructor, both of Falls; sister, Mildred Sutter and her husband, Glenn, Ransom Twp.; brother, Wayne Sherman and his wife, Sue, Newton Twp.; cousin and close friend, Janet Hricenak; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Milwaukee Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m. with services by the Rev. Mark Terwilliger.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 21, 2020
