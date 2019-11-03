|
Edith (Edie) Rosencrans, 55, a resident of Scranton, formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., born Jan. 27, 1964, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, with her daughters, Danielle and Nicole LaMorte, by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Eleanor Rosencrans and was preceded in death by her brother, Michael, and her niece, Tanya.
She is also survived by six sisters, Sally, Shirley, Louise, Nancy, Flossy and Mary and one brother, Butch.
She attended Scranton Technical High School and later graduated at the top of her class with an associate degree from Sarasota School of Massage Therapy in Florida. She will always be remembered for being the most amazing mother, loyal sister and supportive friend. She was a compassionate person who would open her heart to anyone she encountered and would help anyone in need.
Her family would like to thank her best friend, Tina Williams, whom she viewed as a sister for her love and support. The family would also like to show appreciation to the wonderful staff at Allied Inpatient Hospice for the loving care they provided, along with her excellent doctors, Dr. Mark Lyons and Dr. Tanya Kumaria, and their remarkable staffs.
A celebration of Edie's life will be held in the near future. Family and friends will be notified of the time and place by a post Nov. 7 on Edie's Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019