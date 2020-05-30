|
At 1:11 a.m., May 28, angels came and took our mom, Edith Marie Singer Tomko, to be with our heavenly father. Mom was a fighter but when the nursing homes were closed, because of COVID-19, our Mom missed our daily visits we had with her. The virus did not cause her death, but being shut out from her family hastened her death. Our Mom was the widow of Emil R. Tomko, who passed away June 14, 1973.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Clarence T. and Elizabeth Ettinger Singer. She attended Dunmore High School. Prior to retirement, she worked at the former Manhattan Shirt in Scranton and Gold Crown Pizza, Dunmore.
Our mom was very young when Dad went to war. She was left with three children to take care of and she did a wonderful job. Mom loved to bake pies and, on our birthday, she always made us a carnival cake with five different colors. She made five colors because the five of us needed a bowl to lick. She would make our Halloween costumes, spending hours at the sewing machine making costumes out of crepe paper. She would always crochet afghans for her new great-grandchildren.
Mom was devoted to her church. She sang in the choir and belonged to the Women's Society. If anyone needed help at the church, Mom was there to help them. Our Mother, at 75, would get up every morning at 6:30 and out the door at 7 to walk with friends around the Dunmore Cemetery, for at least an hour, until she was 93. I hope everyone's Mother was as wonderful as ours. We could never use a curse word around our Mother, she would yell at us. I never heard her curse in her life. She loved God dearly and read her Bible every day. She made our Christmas special all the time. Even though we did not have much, she baked her Christmas cookies and filled our stockings and hung them on the fireplace. She hid our Easter baskets and always had our name on the chocolate eggs. She filled up the Easter basket with her baked bread, homemade cheese, kielbasa and decorated eggs, and we would take it to church to be blessed. There is so much more I could say about our Mom, but I want to say she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived a healthy, full life and was lucky enough to see all her children collect social security and was able to watch all her family of three generations grow up.
Edith is survived by her five children, her son, Robert E. Tomko and wife, Bettiann Whitehall, Pa.; and her daughters Romayne and husband, Albert Washner, Dickson City; Patricia and husband, Frank Anelli, Olyphant; Rosemary and husband, Patrick Sandone Jr., Roaring Brook Twp.; and Susan Salerno, Scranton, Pa. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Sebastian Kiraly, Honesdale; Julie Fenton, Whitehall; Desiree Kotarba, Philadelphia; Patrick W. Sandone III, Clarks Summit; Robert J. Tomko, Whitehall; Sean Sandone, Lansdale; Justin Amendolaro, Dunmore; and Stefanie Salerno, Chicago; her stepgrandchildren, Richard Washner, Courtney Bodtmann and Heather Jackson; her great-grandchildren, Lindsey Waricher, Madelyn and Everett Sandone, Maximus and Marek Sandone, Brady and Tori Tomko, and Ryan and Ele Amendolaro; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her two infant sons, Emil and John; and her beloved brother and sister, Herbert C. Singer and Doris E. Finan.
We wish to thank the aides and nurses at the Green Ridge Care Center for taking such excellent care of our mother, especially Ann, her nurse; and Brenda, Virginia, Michelle and John, who always had a banana for Mom, and all the other aides that took care of her. Also Dr. Salvatore Lawrence and his nurse, Lori.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, our mother's viewing will be held at the Dunmore United Methodist Church, 222 S. Blakely St., Dunmore.
If anyone wants to pay their respects, there will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday inside the church. There will be no condolences to the family because of COVID-19. One person at a time can come in with their mask on. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. After that, there will be a private service at the Dunmore Cemetery for family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dunmore United Methodist Church, 222 S. Blakely St., Dunmore, PA 18512; or Friends with Paws Pet Rescue, 1443 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
