Edmund P. "Eddie" Pisano

  • "Dear Rose Marie, Linda, Christopher, and family, Please..."
    - Mary Rinaldi
  • "a fine man and a good friend"
    - linda and raymond cortazar
  • "God bless . sorry for your loss. Love the family of the..."
    - Debbie Price
  • "Ed was a good man and was always ready to help during high..."
    - tom sweeney
Service Information
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
Obituary
Funeral services have been scheduled for Edmund "Eddie" P. Pisano, a former Scranton public works director and longtime Hill neighborhood activist, who died Monday, May 20, at home after a lengthy illness. He was 79.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may call Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2019
bullet U.S. Coast Guard
