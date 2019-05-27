Funeral services have been scheduled for Edmund "Eddie" P. Pisano, a former Scranton public works director and longtime Hill neighborhood activist, who died Monday, May 20, at home after a lengthy illness. He was 79.
A blessing service will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Friends and family may call Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2019