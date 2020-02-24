|
|
Edna H. Farrell, 79, of Old Forge, died Saturday afternoon at her home surrounded by her loving family and close friend, Joan Wilk. On June 29, 2015, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Joseph Martin Farrell, PSP retired.
Born in Taylor, daughter of the late Joseph "Judgy" and Dorothy Thomas Scavo, she was a graduate of Taylor High School. Edna was employed as a seamstress for Pittston Apparel before her retirement. Above all, she was a devoted and faithful homemaker and "stay at home mom," who took tremendous care of her family. She was a parishioner of Prince of Peace Parish in Old Forge.
Edna's family graciously wishes to acknowledge Dr. Kathryn Sallavanti for her outstanding level of care imparted unto her during her illness.
Surviving are a daughter, Lisaann Beekman and husband, Matthew, of Scranton; sons, Thomas Farrell and wife, Yvonne, of Old Forge; and Joseph Farrell and wife, Danielle, of Pittston; grandchildren, Alyssa Krom and husband, Derrick; Kyle Beekman, Keegan and Brynne Ava Farrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edna was also preceded in death by a brother, Samuel "Chick" Scavo.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence O'Toole Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 620 S. Main St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment services will follow in Milwaukee Cemetery, Newton Twp.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday morning in the church from 9 to 10. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 24, 2020