Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Georges Episcopal Church
105 Grand Street
Newburgh, NY
Edna M. Lesh Obituary
Edna M. Lesh, a longtime Town of Newburgh, N.Y., resident entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 30.

Daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Dainty) Deykes, she was born on Aug. 11, 1922, in Dunmore, Pa.

A retired registered nurse, Edna worked for many years at St. Luke's Hospital after serving her country during WWII in the United States Army as a 2nd lieutenant. She was a longtime member of St. George's Episcopal Church, and active with both the food pantry and Girl's Friendly of the church. She volunteered with Hospice of Orange and Sullivan counties for over 25 years and also the Winterhaven and Newburgh Warming Station.

Survivors include two sons, Philip Lesh and his wife, Victoria, of Highland, N.Y.; and Christopher Adams and his wife, Debra, of Pine Bush, N.Y.; one daughter, Deborah Lesh Weller, of Kerhonson, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Alison, Eric and Danielle; five great grandchildren, Xavion, Christian, Maya Onika and Zachary; nieces and nephews, Cheryl, Barbara, Susan, Donna, Jan, Karen, Allison and John.

Edna was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Lesh; a brother, John Deykes; and a sister, Helen Weinschenk.

A funeral service will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 105 Grand St., Newburgh, with the Rev. Wayne Schmidt officiating. Private burial will take place in Dunmore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edna's name to BrightFocus.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 6, 2019
