Edna passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, at Linwood Nursing Home.
Her husband, Joseph, died in 1976. Brothers Charles, Leonard and Willard also preceded her in death. The daughter of Theodore and Carrie Reuther, Edna was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was a lifelong member of Hickory Street Presbyterian Church. Before retirement, she was employed at Capitol Records, as well as several lamp shade factories in Scranton.
She was a loving, giving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. She will always be known for her unending kindness and generosity. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a great cook and excellent baker. Her Christmas cookies and breads were highly anticipated every year by all who enjoyed them.
The family would like to thank the staff at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their fantastic care and compassion displayed every day over the past several years she was a resident.
Surviving are sons, Joseph and William; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Private burial services and interment will be held in Dunmore Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020