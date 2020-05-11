|
Edna Simon, 81, of Archbald, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was the widow of Howard "Bud" Simon.
Edna was born in Carbondale on March 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Robert and Lela (France) Tregaskis.
She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, a member of the Black Diamond Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary, and formerly owned and operated Bud's Bar, Archbald.
Edna is survived by a daughter, Francine Simon Sheridan, Archbald; daughter-in-law, Maureen "Mony" Simon, Archbald; a brother, Jerry, Florida.; four grandchildren, John Sheridan, Randy Sheridan and wife, Kerri; Jason Sheridan and Scott Wagner; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Sheridan and Elijah Wagner; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Billy.
Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020