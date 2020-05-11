Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Simon


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Simon Obituary
Edna Simon, 81, of Archbald, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton. She was the widow of Howard "Bud" Simon.

Edna was born in Carbondale on March 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Robert and Lela (France) Tregaskis.

She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, a member of the Black Diamond Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary, and formerly owned and operated Bud's Bar, Archbald.

Edna is survived by a daughter, Francine Simon Sheridan, Archbald; daughter-in-law, Maureen "Mony" Simon, Archbald; a brother, Jerry, Florida.; four grandchildren, John Sheridan, Randy Sheridan and wife, Kerri; Jason Sheridan and Scott Wagner; two great-grandchildren, Tyler Sheridan and Elijah Wagner; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Billy.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -