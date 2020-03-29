|
Edna V. Hynoski of Chalfont died at her home on Thursday, March 19, surrounded by her family. She was 95. Edna was the loving wife of the late Elmer W. Hynoski.
Born in Old Forge, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Eva Pavloski Jacobs. She was a devoted member of St. Stanislaus Church in Austin Heights until its closing.
Edna spent most of her life in Old Forge, where she worked until retirement as a secretary for the Old Forge School District. She relocated to Chalfont in 2009 to be with her daughter and family and quickly became an active parishioner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Hilltown, where she was a member of the seniors group.
In her younger years, Edna was a (very amateur but avid) golfer, music lover, gardener and traveler with her husband. In Hilltown, she enjoyed playing cards (especially rummy) with other members of the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Senior Group, and she dearly loved spending time with all her four-legged friends. Above all else, Edna will be remembered for her steadfast love and devotion for her family who will miss her dearly. Her appreciation and joy for the simple things in life will be remembered fondly.
Surviving are Edna's daughter, Carol Knopp and her husband, Arthur, of Chalfont; her grandchildren, Maria White (Michael) and Michael Knopp; and her brother, Stanley Jacobs (the late Bonnie). Also surviving are treasured extended family members and friends.
Edna's family would like to thank her wonderful doctors and Doylestown Hospice for keeping her as healthy as possible and able to remain at home.
In keeping with Edna's love for family and friends and always wanting those around her to remain safe and sound, her services will be held at a later time at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. She will then be buried with her husband in Old Forge; www.fluehr.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020