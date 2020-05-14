Home

Edward A. Koziol, 91, formerly of South Scranton, died Mon­day at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst, from complications of COVID-19. His wife of 51 years, Florence Korek Koziol, died May 3, 2012.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Francis and Caroline Nycz Koziol, Ed was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish. A United States Army veteran of the Korean War having served as a sergeant first class with the 5th Infantry Division, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Korean Service Medal with one Service Star Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. Edward and his wife Florence were very active within Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church community, the Right to Life and served on several committees within the parish.

He is survived by nieces, Carol Mauer, Janet McCrea and Georgiann Iskrzak; and nephew, Raymond Kasza.

A private graveside service and burial will be held in Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020
