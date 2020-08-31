Home

John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Edward A. Stecco Obituary

Edward A. Stecco of Olyphant died Sunday morning at Scranton Health Care Center after an illness. His wife is the former Joan Beckage.

Born in Throop, son of the late John and Anna Tropiak Stecco, he was a graduate of Throop High School and the University of Scranton. He was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Olyphant. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired as an accountant from Lockheed Martin.

Also surviving are a son, David and wife, Karen Stecco, Nanticoke; grandchildren, David and fiancée, Alyssa Petroski, Newtown Square; and Evan, Nanticoke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Francis, Joseph and John; three sisters, Ann, Helen and Elizabeth; and a nephew, Frank Stecco.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, 135 N. River St., Olyphant, PA 18447; or Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.


