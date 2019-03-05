Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward B. Karwaski. View Sign

Edward B. Karwaski, 29, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and formerly Old Forge, died unexpectedly on Wednesday.



Born in Scranton, son of Edward and Lesa Flannelly Karwaski, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School and attended Penn State Worthington. Growing up around his grandfather's beautiful Apple House trucks, he found his passion for and a career in truck driving at Diligent Trucking and previously N&L Trucking. A collector of antiques and nostalgic artifacts, Eddie also enjoyed art and music. Upon moving to Florida, he began surfing and spending time at the beach. Hardworking, intelligent and charismatic, Eddie was a friend to all. He was a loving son and brother with friends too numerous to count, both near and far, and will be deeply missed by all.



Also surviving are a brother, Austin; grandmothers, Dolores Karwaski and Rose Marie Flannelly; uncles, Joseph Flannelly; John Flannelly and wife, Sandra; and Brian Karwaski and companion, Lisa; aunts, Marie Gordon and husband, Joe; and Maureen Rebar and husband, Vince; and cousins, Dr. Erin Nail and husband, Chad; Jake, Drew and Kyle Flannelly, Kevin Karwaski, Vince Rebar Jr., and Joseph, Connor and Jack Gordon.



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward Karwaski and Joseph Flannelly.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.



Friends may call Thursday from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.

2908 Birney Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close