|
|
Edward B. Testa, 73, of Eynon, passed away peacefully Thursday at the Linwood Nursing Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Judith Gorski Testa.
Born in 1946 in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Bruno and Josephine Lattanzio Testa.
Ed was a 1968 graduate of the University of Scranton, where he received a Bachelor of Science. In 1974, he was granted a Master of Science in Education, also from the University of Scranton. An avid educator, he began his career at Archbald High School and moved to the newly formed Valley View in 1969, teaching mathematics, earth science and physics. He was an active student council adviser and an adviser to the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science. He served as PJAS Region II co-director for 11 years, as well as state director of PJAS from 1985-1989. Ed retired from teaching in 1997.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Chaiten (Louis), Cleveland, Ohio; and Alicia Testa Chaytor (Paul Chaytor), Lawrence, N.J.; three granddaughters, Edith and Lillian Chaiten, and Chelsea Chaytor; a sister, Donna Krajc (Jack), Greensburg, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Patricia Murray (James), of Springfield, Va.; and his nieces and nephews, Rachel Pater, Dereck Krajc, Daniel Krajc, Andrew Murray and Brian Murray.
The family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Elmcroft of Mid Valley, Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Linwood Skilled Nursing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. At the request of the family, interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street, Scranton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2020