Edward Barkowski, 95, formerly of Kendall Park, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. He has now joined his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Claire Symons Barkowski, who preceded him in death in 2009. She was truly the love of his life.
Born in "the Eynon," he was the son of the late Benjamin and Matilda (Douglas) Barkofsky. He was a graduate of Archbald High School and went on to serve in the Army. Following his medical leave from active duty, he worked for New Car Carrier driving trucks before becoming employed by Johnson & Johnson, where he maintained the large machinery for more than 33 years. He was a very dedicated and hardworking man.
Ed was a stubborn and fiercely independent man who lived on his own well into his 90s. He enjoyed traveling, gambling, flipping people off rafts in his swimming pool and going out to eat. He and Claire traveled to all 49 continental states by car, and overseas to Germany. Ed was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and even traveled to a few games. Later in life, his greatest joy was weekend trips to Atlantic City with Claire.
He is survived by his brother, Joe Barkofski; and sister, Amy (Frank) Stabinski. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a brother, Henry; a sister, Doris; and a sister-in-law, Mary.
A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, N.Y.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019