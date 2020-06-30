Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Edward Vanisky
Edward Benedict Vanisky Obituary

Edward Benedict Vanisky passed away on Sunday evening, June 28, 2020, at the age of 85. He died of an illness peacefully with his family at this side at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Edward was born in Simpson on May 12, 1935, to Ben and Stephanie Vanisky. He attended Fell High School and graduated from the University of Scranton.

He was an advertising manager at The Scranton Tribune for many years. After the closing of The Tribune, Ed continued to work in advertising in radio and then went on to work in the health insurance industry for the Benefits Group.

He remained very active his entire life and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary B Vanisky; his three children, Dr. EJ Vanisky, Jeffrey Vanisky, Suzanne Reed and their spouses; and four grandchildren, Braeden Vanisky, Jessie Reed, Rhys Vanisky and Avery Vanisky; and his brother, Bernard and his family.

There will be a private viewing for immediate family and a private service will be held at Our Lady of the Snows in Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen in Scranton.


Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2020
