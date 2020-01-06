|
The Rev. Edward Buchheit, C.P., a Passionist priest, died Friday evening at Allied Hospice Services Unit after a brief illness. He was 84 years of age and had been a member of St. Ann's Passionist Monastery community since 2001.
Son of the late Edward Buchheit and Susan Simon Buchheit, he was born in Jamaica, N.Y., and grew up in Immaculate Conception Parish there. He attended Holy Cross Preparatory Seminary in Dunkirk, N.Y., from 1949-1955. He entered the Parish Novitiate in 1955 and professed his vows as a Passionist religious in 1956 at St. Paul of the Cross Passionist Monastery in Pittsburgh. He completed his bachelor's degree in philosophy and his Master of Arts degree in theology at various Passionist monasteries. On Feb. 22, 1963, at St. Michael's Passionist Monastery, Union City, N.J., Father Edward was ordained to the Passionist priesthood by Bishop Cuthbert O'Gara, the Passionist Bishop of Yuanling Hunan Province in China.
His priestly ministry included parish ministry in Canada, Mexico City, Jamaica, West Indies and Jamaica, N.Y. Father Edward also ministered in Passionist retreat centers in Canada and West Hartford, Conn. Twelve years were dedicated to preaching parish missions and retreats while residing at Our Mother of Sorrows Monastery in West Springfield, Mass. During this time, he was also the assistant superior and then rector of Mother of Sorrows Monastery. For the past 18 years, Father Edward ministered in Northeast Pennsylvania at St. Ann's Monastery and Basilica providing preaching and sacramental ministry for the Monday Novena, St. Ann's Media Productions and in particular, for the Roman Catholic Parish of Susquehanna County.
Father Edward was a noted athlete and musician. He sang professionally and played the classical guitar, piano, violin and accordion. He delighted audiences large and small, with his musical abilities, flare for the dramatic and lasting, jovial sense of humor. He enjoyed a special gift of bringing the Gospel to life in his preaching and lectures. At various times in his life's journey, Father Edward was also a registered, professional ski instructor, a state roller skating champion, a registered scuba diver and a wind surfer.
Father Edward will be waked in St. Ann's Shrine Basilica on Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 .
He will have an additional wake service at Immaculate Conception Passionist Monastery in Jamaica, N.Y., on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the evening with Vesper service at 7. His funeral will be held at Immaculate Conception Passionist Monastery on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will be private at the Passionist Section of Our Lady of the Isle Parish Cemetery on Shelter Island, N.Y. Memorial donations can be made to St. Ann's Passionist Monastery, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 6, 2020