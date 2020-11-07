Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Edward C. Raymer

Edward C. Raymer Obituary

Edward C. Raymer of Moosic, formerly of Scranton, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

His wife of 30 years is the former Sandra Elliott.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Richard and Eleanor Josephite Raymer. Before his retirement, he was employed by the Russo and DeMaio Paving Co., Scranton.

He was an avid Washington Redskins fan and enjoyed fishing.

His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially Shelly, for the love and care they provided, and also his radiologist, Dr. Chijindu Rawland Nworgu.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra and daughter, Kristi Miller, his caregivers; a granddaughter, Kimberly Grace Seifert; son, Eddie Raymer; daughters, Babette Rillstone and Richardalyn Teaman; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard and wife, Diane; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family from the Solfanelli-Firoillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, Peckville, Pa.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


