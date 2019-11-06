|
Edward Charles Snyder Sr., 95, a resident of Madison Twp., died Monday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. He was reunited with his beloved wife, Lois, in eternal rest. They were married 64 years when Lois passed away in 2012.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late William and Marie Snyder. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, South Scranton. He also attended St. Thomas Aquinas College.
Before his retirement in 1988, he was employed by Harper & Row Publishers as an office service manager. Prior to that he had been employed by the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. He was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow, where he served as an usher. He served in the United States Navy during World War II GM 3/C aboard the USS Farquhar DE 139 in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, a member of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association, and a member of the American Legion, Moscow. He bowled with St. Catherine's Bowling League where he was the oldest chartered member. He was one of the founding members of the NP Booster Association. In his earlier years, he was a Dandy Lion Little League coach and a coach in the Miss-E Girls Softball League.
He was a devoted family man who was very protective and generous. He cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his entire family unconditionally and made them feel supported and cared for.
He will always be remembered for his detailed stories that he would tell about his life experiences. He would recount the who, what, where, and when with precise details and ease. A true gentleman, he will be greatly missed by his family and can never be replaced.
Surviving are two daughters, Beverly Snyder, Madison Twp.; and Teri Ann Snyder, Madison Twp.; two grandsons, Gary Snyder II (Morgan); and Greg Snyder (Michele); five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Gary III "Max," Milana, Samantha and Timmy; two daughters-in-law, Judith and Diane Snyder.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Edward Jr. and Gary Snyder Sr.
A Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow, Pa. Interment, committal and military honors will be conducted at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp., Pa.
Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, Pa. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019