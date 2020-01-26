|
Edward C. Zawislak Sr., Hamlin, died early Thursday morning at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife is the former Susan Holdren.
Born April 28, 1939, in Lake Ariel, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Siepiela Zawislak and was a graduate of the Lake Consolidated School. Ed was the owner of the EZ Body Shop for 48 years, which is one of the oldest businesses in Hamlin. He was also a U-Haul representative. Ed was a dedicated, loyal and hardworking Freemason. Ed loved old Camaros, and spending time with his horses and dog. Ed loved to cook, whether it be a small gathering at home or a benefit for the whole town, he was the king of the kitchen. He was a member of Salem Lodge 330 F&AM, where he was a past master, one of the organizers of the lodge's breakfasts and worked at the lodge's stand at the GDS Fair for many years. He was a Scottish Rite (32nd degree) Freemason, a Shriner and a member of the Hillbillies.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staffs of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, the University of Pennsylvania Hospital oncology department and Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Also surviving are daughters, Kimberly Bell and her husband, Brian, of Hollisterville; and Lori Godino and her husband, Phillip, of Scranton; a stepson, Edward Strada of Hamlin; a stepdaughter-in-law, Tia Corazzi-Strada of South Canaan; a daughter-in-law, Carol Zawislak of Waymart; a sister, Dorothy Melody of Honesdale; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his beloved Rottweiler, Zena; and cat, Suzie; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sons, Edward "Butch" Zawislak Jr. and Joel "Jody" Zawislak; sisters, Helen Highouse and Lorraine Talmon; a brother, Stanley Zawislak; and his former wife, Nancy Malti Zawislak.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Light of Christ Church, 2067 Moosic Lake Road, Mount Cobb, by the Rev. Patricia Lee.
Friends may call Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Masonic services will begin at 11.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the Headstrong Foundation, 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19403; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Salem Lodge, 330 P.O. Box 313, Hamlin, PA 18427.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020