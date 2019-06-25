Edward D. Bomba, 82, of Jermyn, died Monday at his home. He was the husband of Frances Cerminaro Bomba. They were married for 59 years.



Born in Mayfield on Oct. 10, 1936, son of the late Frank and Stella Musial Bomba, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was a retired heavy equipment operator working in the strip mines and also in the mine fires. He was a man of few words but had a heart of gold, and had a special connection with his grandson.



Also surviving are two sons, Edward S. and wife, Denise, Jermyn; and Robert J. and wife, Christine, Mayfield; two sisters, Sally Kutch, Greenfield Twp.; and Alice Cerminaro and husband, Anthony, Jermyn; a grandson, Robert Daniel, who was his precious pumpkin; two sisters-in-law, Lorretta and Lillian Bomba; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Mienhardt and Virginia Terpak; and two brothers, Stanley and Frank.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Parish, Madison Avenue, Jermyn. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.



At his request, there will be no viewing. Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.





