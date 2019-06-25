Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Bomba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward D. Bomba

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward D. Bomba Obituary
Edward D. Bomba, 82, of Jermyn, died Monday at his home. He was the husband of Frances Cerminaro Bomba. They were married for 59 years.

Born in Mayfield on Oct. 10, 1936, son of the late Frank and Stella Musial Bomba, he served in the United States Marine Corps and was a retired heavy equipment operator working in the strip mines and also in the mine fires. He was a man of few words but had a heart of gold, and had a special connection with his grandson.

Also surviving are two sons, Edward S. and wife, Denise, Jermyn; and Robert J. and wife, Christine, Mayfield; two sisters, Sally Kutch, Greenfield Twp.; and Alice Cerminaro and husband, Anthony, Jermyn; a grandson, Robert Daniel, who was his precious pumpkin; two sisters-in-law, Lorretta and Lillian Bomba; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Mienhardt and Virginia Terpak; and two brothers, Stanley and Frank.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Parish, Madison Avenue, Jermyn. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

At his request, there will be no viewing. Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now