Edward Daniel Haines, 84, of Madison Twp., passed away Saturday, May 9, at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home in Elmhurst Twp. He was the widower of Roberta (Haas) Haines, who passed away on April 13, 1996. The couple was married in 1959.
Born in Spring Brook Twp., he was the son of the late Robert and Matilda (Flyte) Haines. Ed attended the Beech Hill one room school house in Spring Brook Twp. and graduated from Moscow High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army and, before retiring, worked as an operating engineer for Local 542. He was a member of Local 542 for more than 64 years. As a member of Madisonville Christian Church, Ed served as a deacon and on the board of trustees.
In his younger years, he played pitched on various baseball teams in the North Pocono area. Along with the Ives family, Ed and his family traveled the U.S., making cherished memories throughout the years.
Ed is survived by his children, David Haines and his wife, Cathy, of Madison Twp.; Kim Perna, of Mount Cobb; and Dan Haines and his wife, Kathryn, of Madison Twp.; his grandchildren, Susanna, Abigail, David, Rachel, Adam and Noah Haines, Michael, Sarah, Hannah, Matt and Sam Perna, and Eleanor, Bruce and Maggie Haines. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Fick; and his brother, Robert Haines.
A viewing, funeral service and interment at Fairview Memorial Park will be private due to the current restrictions on large gatherings. A memorial service will be held once the restrictions are eased.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Madisonville Christian Church, 2565 Madisonville Road, Madison Twp., PA 18444.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020