|
|
Edward E. Gasper, 76, of Peckville, passed away at Mid Valley Health Care Center on Tuesday after a lengthy illness. His wife is the former Marjorie Elkins. The couple would have celebrated 55 years of marriage today.
Born and raised in Jessup, he was the son of the late Frank and Anna Kmetz Gasper. He was a graduate of Jessup High School. Before his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for Pargas and Suburban Propane. He was a lifelong member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church in Jessup.
Eddie always had a way to make people laugh or bring a smile to their face. Before his illness took over, he loved hunting, fishing, cooking and baking. He was well known throughout the valley for his delicious, homemade kolachi rolls, pierogi and porketta, which were a staple in many homes for the holidays. But most of all he loved spending time with his grandsons, Brandon and Gino, who were his pride and joy.
Also surviving are a daughter, Kimberly Cortazar Barone and husband, Brian, Peckville; two grandsons, Brandon Cortazar and wife, Erin; and Gino Barone; and great-grandson, Philip Edward Cortazar; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, John, Frank, Robert and Joseph Gasper; and sisters, Margaret Jackson and Anna Gasper.
Eddie's family would like to give a special thank you to the "angels" at the Mid Valley Health Care Center for the care and compassion they had given to him since April. We will never forget the love they showed to him and his family during this most difficult time. Also, a special thank you to Compassionate Care Hospice for its wonderful care that gave him the comfort he needed during his final days.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup. Friends may call one hour prior to time of liturgy at the church. Interment, parish cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019