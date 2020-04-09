Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Weidow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward E. "Whitey" Weidow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward E. "Whitey" Weidow Obituary
Edward E. "Whitey" Weidow, 89, of Dunmore, died Tuesday at home. His wife is the former Mary M. Smith.

Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Joseph and Barbara Kaub Weidow, he was educated in Scranton schools and proudly serviced in the United States Army. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Before his retirement, he was employed by Diamond-K. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his favorite nephew's, Sputty's Garage.

Whitey, as he was affectionately known by all, had a love for antique cars, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he loved his dog, Boo. He had a heart of gold and helped anyone in need. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to thank his niece, Barbara Weidow, for her loving care over the last three years.

Also surviving are his children, Joanne DiRienzo and husband, Frank; Edward J. Weidow, Cheryl Weidow, David Weidow; Robert Weidow and wife, Theresa; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Shirley Weidow; brothers, Joseph, George and Carl Weidow; and sister, Lucille Siebecker.

Due to the present pandemic we are experiencing and in consideration of everyone's health, the family will have a private funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -