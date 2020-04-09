|
|
Edward E. "Whitey" Weidow, 89, of Dunmore, died Tuesday at home. His wife is the former Mary M. Smith.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late Joseph and Barbara Kaub Weidow, he was educated in Scranton schools and proudly serviced in the United States Army. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Before his retirement, he was employed by Diamond-K. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his favorite nephew's, Sputty's Garage.
Whitey, as he was affectionately known by all, had a love for antique cars, NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he loved his dog, Boo. He had a heart of gold and helped anyone in need. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to thank his niece, Barbara Weidow, for her loving care over the last three years.
Also surviving are his children, Joanne DiRienzo and husband, Frank; Edward J. Weidow, Cheryl Weidow, David Weidow; Robert Weidow and wife, Theresa; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Shirley Weidow; brothers, Joseph, George and Carl Weidow; and sister, Lucille Siebecker.
Due to the present pandemic we are experiencing and in consideration of everyone's health, the family will have a private funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020