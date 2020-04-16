|
Edward F. "Babe" Olenchak Jr. of Jefferson Twp. passed away April 6 after a brief illness in Jupiter, Fla. His wife of 54 years is the former Arlene Klepadlo.
Born in Scranton, Pa., on June 9, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Marie Kettel Olenchak. He graduated from St. Mary of the Assumption High School, where he excelled in basketball and baseball. Babe also attended the University of Scranton. He was a member of St. Eulalia's Parish, Moscow, Pa.
He was employed by Koerner Ford of Scranton for many years as a sales manager and retired from the Honesdale-Lincoln-Mercury dealership in 2005.
He was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Moscow Sportsman Club.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his many trips to Canada, and the family hunting cabin. He also enjoyed his yearly trips to Florida and the Jersey Shore with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Yankees and Penn State football.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Arlene, he is survived by his sons, Edward III and wife, Lynn, of Madison Twp.; and Thomas and wife, Eileen, of Roaring Brook Twp.; four adored grandchildren, Eddie, Luke, Ella and T.J.; his loving brothers and sisters, Richard and wife Alice, Spring Brook Twp.; Jack and wife, Gayle, Scranton; Paula Fougeray and husband, Rene, Lehighton, Pa.; Marie Quinn, Falls Church, Va.; and Donna Walsh, Scranton; brother-in-law, Jerry Straub and wife Kathy, Galloway, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sister-in-law, Barbara Straub; and brothers-in-law, Michael Walsh and Francis Quinn.
Private funeral services will take place at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow, with a memorial Mass to be celebrated at a later date for family and friends at St. Eulalia's Church, Moscow, Pa.
Local arrangements made by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To send the family an online condolence, visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020