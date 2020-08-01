|
Edward F. Roche, 85, of Dunmore, died Tuesday at home. He left behind a wife, Shirley Foy Roche. They were married 63 years this past June.
A lifelong resident of Dunmore, he was the youngest son of the late Alice and Matthew Roche. He was a 1952 graduate of Dunmore High School. He was an automotive mechanic, owner of R-Way Garage, and part owner of C&E Branchline Railroad Shop.
He served in the United States Navy on the USS Vogelgesang DD-862 for five years. He had a passion for trains and was an avid camper. He was also a member of the T.C.A.
The family would like to thank Sacred Heart and Traditional Home Health Hospice, both of Dunmore, for their care and compassion during his final days.
He is survived by his eight children, Edward, Matthew, Colin and wife, Rose, and Todd, all of Dunmore; Erin Campbell and husband, Clark, Dickson City; Colleen Kausmeyer and companion, Jamie Goetz, Throop; Alicia Bowen and husband, Damon, Dunmore; and Tammy Freda and husband, Dr. Tony, Clarks Summit. He was a proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Schilling; a brother, John; and a son, Neil.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Saint Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Elmhurst. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Please note that masks will be required upon entering the facility and social distancing will be practiced.
Due to the Pennsylvania state mandate, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Guests should expect delays.