|
|
Edward "Homer" Homentosky, 62, of Peckville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, at home. Born in Peckville, he was the son of Marie Janinek Homentosky, Eynon, and the late Joseph "Homer" Homentosky.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Lori Homentosky, formerly Lori Rodway. The couple would have been married for 39 years this August. Also surviving are his children, Linell Homentosky and fiancé, James J. Olecki, Philadelphia; and Ross Homentosky and fiancée, Erin O'Malley, Eynon; his sisters, Jean Fetcho and Marie Batzel, both of Eynon; a brother, Joseph Homentosky and wife, Nadine, Jessup; his mother-in-law, Marian Rodway; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey and wife, Arlene Rodway, Columbia, Md.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Andrew Fetcho; and nephew, Jacob Batzel.
Ed was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1975, where he played baseball. He earned a degree in electronic and fluidic technology from Johnson School of Technology. He was employed as facilities manager and electrician at Sandvik.
He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, son, brother, friend and colleague. Family was the most important part of his life. Ed and Lori were inseparable, regularly vacationing with friends and enjoying date nights. He adored his wife and his children were his pride and joy. Ed's greatest passions were sports, entertaining at his bar with Crown Royal Manhattans, and being surrounded by family and friends. He had an unwavering devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, Penn State Nittany Lions and his alma mater, Valley View. Most notably, he made friends quickly and kept them forever, and he never hesitated to lend a hand.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Pennsylvania Ambulance, Blakely Ambulance and the Blakely Police Department for their care and compassion.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., immediately followed by a eulogy to honor Ed's life. Interment will be private as per the wishes of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nadine Cenci Marchegiani Foundation or Eynon Fire Department. For directions or online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 22, 2020