Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Berta Jr.. View Sign

Edward J. Berta Jr., 63, Carbondale, died Wednesday.



Born Jan. 16, 1956, in Peckville, the son of the late Edward Sr. and Eleanor Bisignani Berta, he was raised in Jessup and was a 1973 graduate of Valley View High School. He retired from Specialty Records in Olyphant after 22 years of employment.



Eddie was passionate about music and sports, especially baseball and the New York Yankees.



He is survived by four children, Edward Berta III, Old Forge; Justine Rotell, Baltimore, Md.; Angela Berta, Dunmore; and Randee Berta, Carbondale; two grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Sebastianelli and Karen Narcavage, both of Jessup; three brothers, Paul, Robert and Mark Berta, all of Jessup; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Berta.



The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.



To share condolences and photos with Eddie's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at

Edward J. Berta Jr., 63, Carbondale, died Wednesday.Born Jan. 16, 1956, in Peckville, the son of the late Edward Sr. and Eleanor Bisignani Berta, he was raised in Jessup and was a 1973 graduate of Valley View High School. He retired from Specialty Records in Olyphant after 22 years of employment.Eddie was passionate about music and sports, especially baseball and the New York Yankees.He is survived by four children, Edward Berta III, Old Forge; Justine Rotell, Baltimore, Md.; Angela Berta, Dunmore; and Randee Berta, Carbondale; two grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Sebastianelli and Karen Narcavage, both of Jessup; three brothers, Paul, Robert and Mark Berta, all of Jessup; several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Berta.The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.To share condolences and photos with Eddie's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Wade Funeral Home

4 Morris Place

Carbondale , PA 18407

(570) 282-2250 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close