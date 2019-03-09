Edward J. Berta Jr., 63, Carbondale, died Wednesday.
Born Jan. 16, 1956, in Peckville, the son of the late Edward Sr. and Eleanor Bisignani Berta, he was raised in Jessup and was a 1973 graduate of Valley View High School. He retired from Specialty Records in Olyphant after 22 years of employment.
Eddie was passionate about music and sports, especially baseball and the New York Yankees.
He is survived by four children, Edward Berta III, Old Forge; Justine Rotell, Baltimore, Md.; Angela Berta, Dunmore; and Randee Berta, Carbondale; two grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Sebastianelli and Karen Narcavage, both of Jessup; three brothers, Paul, Robert and Mark Berta, all of Jessup; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Berta.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place, Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2019