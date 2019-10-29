|
Our beloved son and brother, Edward J. Bonk Jr., 64, of Roaring Brook Twp., entered eternal rest on Sunday after an illness.
Born in Scranton, son of Stephanie Toth Bonk, Scranton, and the late Edward J. Bonk Sr., Edward was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Penn State University.
Edward recently retired from his position as an electrical engineer for Lockheed Martin, Archbald. After his retirement, he enjoyed bi-weekly brunch and conversation with his former co-workers. As a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, he was an usher and served on the board of trustees. As a youth, he was the recipient of the Eastern Orthodox Alpha Omega Award, which he always held dear to his heart.
He traveled extensively throughout Europe and spent countless hours researching his ancestral genealogy. In his younger years, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the beauty of nature.
Family was the center of his life and he cherished each moment he spent with his mother, sisters and nephews. The love and strength he provided will be deeply missed.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by three sisters, Judith Bonk, Scranton; Suzanne Cardona and husband, James, and Carol Pugh and husband, David, all of Dickson City; four nephews, Matthew Cardona and wife, Heather; James Cardona and companion, Jaime Boylan; Nathan Cardona and Seth Cardona.
Family and friends are invited to attend Edward's funeral on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Vine Street and Jefferson Avenue, Scranton, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 9 to 10 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Edward's memory.
Arrangements entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Taylor.
Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019